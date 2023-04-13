PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – Over $100 million from a federal revenue-sharing initiative will help upgrade infrastructure and restoration efforts along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) of 2006 created a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1636 on Wednesday, April 13 that appropriated $101.1 million to projects in the state.

Projects include:

• $2,000,000 to assist the City of Pascagoula with the Live Oak Corridor Drainage to Remedy Flooding

• $1,200,000 to assist the City of Gulfport with the North Gulfport Wastewater Treatment Plant UV Disinfection

• $10,650,000 to assist the Hancock County Utility Authority with the Stennis Space Center Wastewater Conveyance Project

• $2,693,000 to assist the City of Long Beach with the Small Craft Harbor Eastern Bulkhead Improvements

• $2,590,000 to assist the City of Pass Christian with the West Breakwater Wall Hurricane Mitigation Improvements

• $2,000,000 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with Oyster Spat

• $1,000,000 to assist the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies with Monitoring and Evaluation of Sea Turtle Nesting in Mississippi

• $532,242 to assist the University of Southern Mississippi with the Mississippi Coastal Fishery Resource Assessment

• $1,749,220 to assist the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission with Bank Mitigation

• $1,195,571 to assist the University of Southern Mississippi with Oak Island Oyster Company in the Development and Testing of an Off Bottom Oyster Structure

• $750,000 to assist Jackson County with Coastal Roadway Hurricane Protection

• $1,500,000 to assist the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies with Monitoring/Gauging Habitat Suitability for Dolphins and Turtles

• $2,255,600 to assist the Kiln Utility District with Jourdan River Shores Sewer Improvements Phase II

• $1,600,000 to assist Harrison County with Sand Beach Outfall Coordination

• $1,960,000 to assist the City of Ocean Springs With Sewer Rehabilitation

• $1,000,000 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with Oyster Cultch

• $2,540,000 to assist the City of Pass Christian with Highway 90 Hurricane Mitigation Improvements

• $500,000 to assist Coastal Mississippi with the promotion of the Seafood Industry and their Economic Contributions to the State

• $1,999,839 to assist the City of Diamondhead With Drainage, Flood Prevention and Water Quality Improvements Phase II

• $1,710,000 to assist Jackson County with East Beach Outfalls/Shoreline Protection

• $2,973,981 to assist the City of Gautier with Hickory Hills/Lagrange Water Quality and Stormwater Improvements

• $2,520,000 to assist the City of Biloxi with Keegan Bayou Restoration

• $650,000 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Coffee Creek Outfall Pavilion

• $2,554,000 to assist the City of Long Beach with Small Craft Harbor Southern Quay Bulkhead Improvements

• $1,475,000 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with Bonnet Carre Spillway Mitigation

• $500,000 to assist the City of D‘Iberville with the Working Waterfront and Seafood Harbor Project

• $3,114,002 to assist the University of Southern Mississippi with the Ocean Enterprise Project

• $894,380 to assist the City of Biloxi with the East Biloxi Boardwalk sand re-nourishment

• $367,638 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Coffee Creek Outfall

• $102,241 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Coffee Creek water quality

• $165,967 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Infinity Science Center

• $658,740 to assist Jackson County Board of Supervisors with the Front Beach Erosion Control

• $1,396,227 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with GOMESA project management, development and mitigation

• $744,054 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with artificial reef construction

• $985,054 to assist the Department of Environmental Quality with water quality

• $161,132 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with Bonnet Carre Response

• $258,368 to assist Jackson County with a Watershed Development Plan

• $495,000 to assist the City of Diamondhead with Marsh Erosion Prevention

• $967,575 to assist the City of Pass Christian With Sanitary Sewer Pump Station Repairs

• $2,213,648 to assist Hancock County with Atlantic Street Sewer Improvements

• $2,188,000 to assist the City of Long Beach with Small Craft Harbor SE Bulkhead Improvements

• $392,378 to assist the Kiln Utility District with the Jordan River Shores Sewer Force Main Relocation

• $764,863 to assist the City of Biloxi with the Point Cadet Living Shoreline

• $70,789 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with MS Reef Fish Monitoring and Assessment

• $2,811,548 to assist Hancock County Utility Authority with Oak Harbor Sewer Improvements

• $265,010 to assist Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission with Port Bienville Conservation Management

• $3,321,800 to assist the City of Gautier with Water Quality and Infrastructure Sanitary Sewer

• $498,277 to assist the City of Pascagoula with Buena Vista Area Drainage

• $1,744,319 to assist the City of Pass Christian with Gravity Sewer System Improvements Phase I

• $347,351 to assist the City of Pascagoula with Point Park Pier Repair/Improvements

• $114,530 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Railroad Corner Beneficial Use Site

• $99,774 to assist the University of Southern Mississippi with collection of Fishery-Dependent information on Blue Crabs

• $289,727 to assist the National Oceans and Applications Research Center with the Cat Island Baseline Inventory of Seagrass Habitat

• $369,614 to assist the National Oceans and Applications Research Center with the Inventory Of Wetlands Habitats

• $87,792 to assist the National Oceans and Applications Research Center with the Pelican Key Baseline Hydrographic Survey

• $2,088,170 to assist Mississippi State University with the Evaluation and Monitoring of Marine Mammal and Sea Turtles after Bonnet Carre Spillway Opening

• $665,918 to assist the American Shrimp Processors Association with the Shrimp Processors Feasibility Study

• $1,800,000 to assist the Jackson County Utility Authority with Septic System Abatements

• $381,000 to assist the University of Southern Mississippi with the Mississippi Coastal Fishery Resource Assessment

• $430,000 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Katrina Key Expansion

• $3,678,850 to assist the Secretary of State with the Broadwater Marina Restoration

• $366,335 to assist the City of Pass Christian with Sewer Pump Station Repairs

• $1,193,447 to assist the City of Diamondhead With Drainage, Flood Prevention and Water Quality Improvements

• $802,931 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Bonnet Carre and Mid Breton Response

• $2,614,984 to assist the City of Ocean Springs with the Front Beach Pub Access and Storm Water Mitigation Improvements

• $4,594,986 to assist the City of Pass Christian with Phase II of the Gravity Sewer System Improvements

• $1,455,173 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Off Bottom Oyster Aquaculture

• $348,220 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with the Pelican Key Beneficial Use Site

• $400,000 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with Phase II of the Katrina Key Expansion

• $1,339,000 to assist the Jackson County Board of Supervisors with the Pascagoula Beach Open Channel Outfalls

• $45,262 to assist the Department of Marine Resources with water testing for Seafood Consumption Safety