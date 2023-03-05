PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon.

Pascagoula Police said the shooting happened at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Once police arrived, they found one man dead and another with injuries.

Continuing their investigation, investigators located another injured person at the Regency Woods Apartments a few minutes later.

Pascagoula Police ask anyone who has information about the shooting to give them a call at 228-762-2211.