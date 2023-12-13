BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested, and another is still on the loose after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds in November.

Tymos Davion Carter, 27, was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department at his home on Dec. 12. Carter was taken to the Biloxi Police Department, where he was charged with murder, according to a BPD news release.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Esters Boulevard on Nov. 10 for a report of gunshots being heard. When officers arrived, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Carter and Eddie Demetrius Baker were alleged suspects, according to a BPD news release.

Baker has not been arrested, and Biloxi Police are asking the public to help locate him.

Eddie Demetrius Baker (Photo courtesy of the Biloxi Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112.

