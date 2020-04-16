Mississippi mayor pulls back on church ban

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi mayor says people may attend drive-in church services during the coronavirus pandemic. But, they must keep their windows up. The city of Greenville is facing two lawsuits and pushback from the U.S. attorney general.
The conflict is over a local order that bans drive-in worship and church services with more than 10 people inside a building. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said Gov. Tate Reeves provided clear guidance Wednesday that drive-in services, with windows up, are allowed during a statewide stay-home order.
Reeves has said government cannot close churches, but he has urged pastors to hold online services.