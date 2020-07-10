Mississippi mayor and wife indicted on federal fraud charges

Moss Point Mayor Mario King, center, and his wife Natasha R. King leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport, Miss., with their attorney Tyler Cox on Friday, July 10, 2020. The Kings were indicted on federal fraud charges after prosecutors said the couple raised money for mental health programs in schools but spent it on themselves for expenses that included car payments and the purchase of a pet dog. (Lukas Flippo / The Sun Herald, via AP)

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor and his wife have been indicted on federal fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Moss Point Mayor Mario King and Natasha R. King raised money for mental health programs but spent it on themselves for expenses including car payments and the purchase of a pet dog.

Authorities announced the indictment Friday at about the time the couple was making an initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge.

Court records did not immediately list an attorney for them. An indictment says the Kings had a 2019 fundraising gala saying money would go toward therapeutic spaces in Moss Point schools.

