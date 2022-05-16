VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 1, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Unit initiated an investigation into an adult male, who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. The male immediately began conversations requesting sexually explicit photos, attempting to set up a date and planning a time to meet.

Chase Jordan

According to authorities, the male sent the minor numerous photos and videos of himself, continuing to make contact with the minor for two weeks. During the investigation, detectives identified the male as 37-year-old Chase Jordan by his social media account.

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Jordan allegedly contacted the minor and made plans to meet with the minor for sexual purposes. After driving from Jackson, Miss. to meet the minor, Jordan was met by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies in Vidalia, La.

Jordan was immediately arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.