Mississippi man dies in overnight shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 9:45 PM, Natchez Police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Union Street in reference to gunshots being fired. As officers patrolled the area, they were directed to the 500 block of Oak Street where they discovered 35-year-old Antonio Foster lying on a sidewalk. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, 32-year-old Wayne Hammett, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone knows information about this crime, the Natchez Police Department you to call them at 601-445-5565 or Crimestoppers at 888-442-5001.

