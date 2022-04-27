NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to be a shotgun to kill the dog.

Natchez Police investigators conducted an investigation and arrested 71-year-old Donald White of Natchez.

Donald White

Authorities charged White with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal and Shooting Inside the City Limits. According to officers the dog was a Corgi breed. Natchez Police Chief Daughtry stated it was heartbreaking to witness the owner’s children crying about the loss of their pet.

White is currently out on bond.