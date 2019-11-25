Mississippi Lottery sales start Monday morning

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — Starting this morning, Mississippi begins selling lottery tickets. The first sales of scratch-off tickets start at 5 this morning. Also starting today, Alabama is surrounded on all sides by states that sell lottery tickets and remains one of the last states in the nation without a lottery.

According to the Associated Press:

Nearly 1,200 convenience stores and other sites have been approved as retailers.

For the first two months, the only scratch-off tickets sold will be for single-state games.

The multistate games Powerball and Mega Millions will be available in Mississippi starting Jan. 30.

Mississippi has been one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers met in 2018 and authorized the games of chance. The first $80 million a year will go to highways, and revenue after that will go to education.” AP Copy

For more information on where ticket sellers are located click here.

