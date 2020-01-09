JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are working to pay for the final portion of a pay raise that teachers are receiving this school year.
Legislators approved a $1,500 raise during the 2019 legislative session.
But officials later found that only a few teachers had been counted in the total cost.
A House committee voted Wednesday to spend more than $18 million, which should cover the rest of the cost until June 30.
The full House will consider the proposal, then the plan will go to the Senate.
LATEST STORIES:
- Inmate assaulted, killed by fellow prisoner at Holman
- Survey: Millennials spend $300 a month on alcohol
- ‘He’s my warrior’: Terminally ill boy in Wisconsin gets final wish
- Mississippi lawmakers working to fund final phase of teacher pay raises
- Police search for Lakeland teens missing since New Year’s Day