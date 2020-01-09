Mississippi lawmakers working to fund final phase of teacher pay raises

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are working to pay for the final portion of a pay raise that teachers are receiving this school year.

Legislators approved a $1,500 raise during the 2019 legislative session.

But officials later found that only a few teachers had been counted in the total cost.

A House committee voted Wednesday to spend more than $18 million, which should cover the rest of the cost until June 30.

The full House will consider the proposal, then the plan will go to the Senate.

