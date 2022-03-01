JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the launch of a new tool for law enforcement and courts statewide to use in reporting and updating incidents of domestic violence.

The system known as MSDVR (Mississippi Domestic Violence Reporting) will be a single statewide repository for domestic violence reports.

“When a law enforcement officer responds to a domestic violence call, information about the parties is essential to his own safety, as well as the safety of the parties and bystanders,” said Fitch. “MSDVR is a user-friendly system that will promote accurate, secure, legible, and quickly accessible domestic violence reports. We have made it as easy as possible to get the information they need when they arrive on-scene and to protect victims throughout the process.”

MSDVR replaces the outdated Reportbeam system for Domestic Violence Reports. MSDVR includes:

Geolocating to easily save accurate location information

Injury diagrams to mark size, type, and location of injuries, as well as a function for uploading photographs

Fields for utilizing the Lethality Assessment Protocol to ensure the safety of victims

“My office has created training guides and videos to help law enforcement and court clerks utilize MSDVR effectively and efficiently,” stated Fitch. “We will continue to work with our partners to provide additional materials, as needed, and it has been integrated into our training on domestic violence response. We are grateful for the ongoing opportunity to work with our partners in criminal justice to perfect this new and important tool.”

The new Domestic Abuse Protection Order Registry will be rolled out later this year. Until its launch, the existing registry on Reportbeam will remain operational.