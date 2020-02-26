Mississippi killer “Pretty Boy Floyd” sentenced for life on escape charge

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A convicted killer who escaped a south Mississippi prison in 2018 sentenced to life Wednesday.

Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson, an inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder, escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility on July 5, 2018. He was able to elude police for days by getting rides from strangers. He was eventually captured in St. Martin on July 7, 2018.

Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson to life without parole. This sentence will be served consecutively with his previous life sentence.

District Attorney Angel Myers Mcllrath applauded the verdict and released the quote below:

“I commend the hard work and dedication of the law enforcement agencies who worked diligently to search for, and ultimately apprehend, this defendant after his escape. I am proud of the verdict and sentence handed down today.”

