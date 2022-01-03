Mississippi Highway Patrol: New Year Travel period enforcement overview 2022 vs 2021

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the New Year travel period enforcement overview of 2022 to 2021.

MHP says that citations doubled in 2021/22 compared to the year before. In total from 30 Dec 2021 to 2 Jan 2022 14,792 citations were given out compared to the same dates in 2020/21 which totaled to be 6,254.

The citations for 2021/22 are broken down as followed:

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1421

DUI’s – 279

Crashes – 178

Fatal Crashes – 2

Fatalities – 2

Motorist Assist – 196

That compared to the year 2020/21 are broken down as followed: