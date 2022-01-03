Mississippi Highway Patrol: New Year Travel period enforcement overview 2022 vs 2021

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the New Year travel period enforcement overview of 2022 to 2021.
MHP says that citations doubled in 2021/22 compared to the year before. In total from 30 Dec 2021 to 2 Jan 2022 14,792 citations were given out compared to the same dates in 2020/21 which totaled to be 6,254.
The citations for 2021/22 are broken down as followed:
- Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1421
- DUI’s – 279
- Crashes – 178
- Fatal Crashes – 2
- Fatalities – 2
- Motorist Assist – 196
That compared to the year 2020/21 are broken down as followed:
- Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 363
- DUI’s – 184
- Crashes – 158
- Fatal Crashes – 3
- Fatalities – 3
- Motorist Assist – 69