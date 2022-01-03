Mississippi Highway Patrol: New Year Travel period enforcement overview 2022 vs 2021

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the New Year travel period enforcement overview of 2022 to 2021.

MHP says that citations doubled in 2021/22 compared to the year before. In total from 30 Dec 2021 to 2 Jan 2022 14,792 citations were given out compared to the same dates in 2020/21 which totaled to be 6,254.

The citations for 2021/22 are broken down as followed:

  • Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1421
  • DUI’s – 279
  • Crashes – 178
  • Fatal Crashes – 2
  • Fatalities – 2
  • Motorist Assist – 196

That compared to the year 2020/21 are broken down as followed:

  • Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 363
  • DUI’s – 184
  • Crashes – 158
  • Fatal Crashes – 3
  • Fatalities – 3
  • Motorist Assist – 69

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories