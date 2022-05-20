JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians now have a new way to register if they wish to be organ, eye and tissue donors.

Donate Life Mississippi (DLMS) and Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) joined forces to get a law passed allowing Mississippi sportsmen and sportswomen to register their wishes to be a donor when they purchase or renew their hunting and fishing license online.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, Governor Tate Reeves signed SB 2505 but ceremoniously signed the new law on Thursday, May 19.

“We are excited to have another avenue for Mississippians to provide hope to those in need on the transplant waiting list,” said Kevin Stump, Chief Executive Officer of Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA).

“We are very proud to be one of the handful of states that now offers the opportunity for registration through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses,” added Kim Van Frank, Executive Director of Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF).