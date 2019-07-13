Mississippi governor signs emergency declaration

(AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed an emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the state.

Bryant signed the declaration Friday afternoon as Barry was pushing northward into Louisiana. Parts of south and central Mississippi were expected to be soaked, and flood warnings are posted. Residents have been filling sandbags and stocking up on groceries and bottled water.

Choppy waters were rocking boats on St. Louis Bay in Hancock County, which borders Louisiana.