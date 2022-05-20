JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves set a special election on July 19, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House District 119 created by the resignation of Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes. The qualifying deadline for this special election is May 30, 2022.

The governor also reopened candidate qualifying until May 30, 2022, in Circuit Court District 5, Place 2 (Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston Counties).

Candidate qualifying was reopened as a result of the untimely death of the Honorable George M. Mitchell, Jr., who was the only candidate that qualified for the November 8, 2022, general election for this position. In the coming days, Governor Reeves will make an interim appointment to fill this position pending the results of the November 8, 2022, general election.

The governor appointed R. Keith Miller of Pascagoula to the County Court of Jackson County, Place 1 (Youth Court) to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of long-serving County Court Judge Sharon W. Sigalas. Miller currently serves as the Municipal Judge in Moss Point and will assume his judicial duties as a County Court Judge effective May 28, 2022. Miller will serve as County Court Judge through the remainder of 2022.