Mississippi governor sets $1K bonuses for state law officers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is approving $1,000 in hazard pay bonuses for state law enforcement officers, and they will receive the money by the end of this month.

The Republican governor announced the bonuses Monday. The money is coming from coronavirus pandemic relief funding that Mississippi received from the federal government. The bonuses are going to about 1,750 sworn officers who work for the Department of Public Safety and several state agencies. They are not going to local police or sheriff departments.

Reeves says officers have faced danger from the pandemic and “downright crazy” rhetoric from some critics.

