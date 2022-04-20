JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, April 20, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on Mississippi’s workforce development efforts and the progress of the AccelerateMS team. He announced the signing of House Bill 1517, and House Bill 1006 and signed Senate Bill 2723 during the event.



“Since I signed legislation creating the Office of Workforce Development, we’ve continued building a pipeline that will streamline the training of a next generation workforce,” said Reeves. “All this is happening through a comprehensive approach of legislation, coordination with local ecosystems, grant investments that are fueling skills-focused development, and more. From teacher pay raises to workforce investments, we are creating an environment that ensures our labor pool is prepared and equipped with the skills needed to take on the jobs of tomorrow.”

A new technology pilot program called Good Job was also announced. It will utilize technology and machine learning to connect Mississippians with job opportunities.

This QR code can be used to access the new Good Job platform. (Courtesy: Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office)

House Bills 1517 and 1006 guide ARPA dollars into workforce development efforts. It includes $32 million for direct training related to healthcare, emerging sectors, logistics, supply chains, and specific populations – such as veterans, those currently or formerly incarcerated, and single parents.



In addition, $20 million will be invested in healthcare training infrastructure and $8 million will invested in career coaches.



Senate Bill 2723 offers greater flexibility for the use of Mississippi Works funds in order to better support local economic development needs. It will also increase collaboration between Accelerate Mississippi, the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.