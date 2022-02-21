JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) will hold a news conference to announce two executive orders in support of Mississippi’s military communities and families.

He will be joined by Major General Janson D. Boyle, Adjutant General of Mississippi, Mississippi National Guard; Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education, Mississippi Department of Education; Thomas Williams, President, Meridian Airport Authority; and Colonel Cynthia Smith, Vice-Chair, Mississippi Installation Commanders’ Council.

The news conference starts at 11:00 a.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.