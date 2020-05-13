Mississippi gov tightens virus rules in 7 hard-hit counties

by: The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is tightening regulations in parts of the state with the fastest spread of the new coronavirus. He made the announcement Tuesday for seven largely rural east-central counties _ Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Neshoba, Newton and Lauderdale.

While the governor has previously suggested masks statewide, he is now requiring them for workers and shoppers in those counties. Poultry processing is prominent in those areas, but Reeves says he hasn’t seen evidence of significant spread of the virus in those plants. Mississippi has confirmed more than 9,900 virus cases statewide.

