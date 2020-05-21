Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill creating $300 million grant program for small businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is signing a bill that creates a $300 million grant program for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators passed the bill with broad bipartisan support last week. The money comes from more than $1 billion the state has received from a federal relief package. Reeves says he hopes checks can start going out to businesses “as soon as possible.” The Health Department says Mississippi has had nearly 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 570 deaths from it. Casinos are allowed to start reopening Thursday, with health and safety precautions.

