Mississippi gets about $16M from new lottery since November

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi has collected about $16 million from a state lottery that started operating in November.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Monday that it deposited nearly $8.4 million into the state treasury on Feb. 20. That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during January. The state received $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.

For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs. After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.

LATEST STORIES