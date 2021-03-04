Mississippi Gaming Commission keeping mask mandate in place for casinos

(WKRG) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the state’s mask mandate effective yesterday, but the rules for casinos are different.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission today left the mask mandate in place but modified other rules. The casino occupancy rate has been raised to 75 percent from 50 percent, and masks are required inside. They can be temporarily removed to eat or drink.

Casinos will continue to encourage social distancing and will clean and disinfect frequently touched areas every two hours.