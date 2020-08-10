Mississippi flag submissions narrowed down from 3,000 to 147

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — A commission has narrowed down 3,000 new flag designs for the Mississippi state flag to 147 designs. The commission will choose the final five designs by Friday, August 14, 2020.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History posted the remaining designs online Monday, you can see them here.

Many of the remaining designs have the state’s flower, the magnolia on it. One design has a mosquito on it. Some that have been eliminated included images with beer cans, crawfish, Elvis, and even Kermit the Frog.

The new design must not include the emblem of the Confederate battle emblem which was on the old flag that was retired on June 30, 2020. The statement of “In God we Trust” must also be included in the new flag design.

