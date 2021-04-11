Mississippi deputy dies in crash while responding to call

PRENTISS, Miss. (AP) – A south Mississippi sheriff’s deputy has died after he lost control of a police vehicle while responding to a call.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Deputy Pat Barnes died Saturday. Strickland says Barnes was responding to a fight at a Prentiss motel to back up the Prentiss Police Department. Barnes ran off the road and hit a tree, dying before he could be taken to a hospital.

Deputy Denise Jackson says Barnes was coming from Bassfield and turned on his lights and siren to pass another vehicle when he crashed. The 49-year-old Barnes leaves behind two daughters and a granddaughter. Jackson says Barnes had been a Jefferson Davis County deputy for four years or more.

