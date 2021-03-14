Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian opening March 27

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is opening March 27. This culminates years of planning and construction.
Three mothers from Meridian came up with the idea of developing a children’s museum in their city. In 2015, they sought advice from the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. People there challenged them to raise an initial $25,000. The women doubled that in less than a month.
Construction started in 2019. Some of the museum’s exhibits are inspired by the Meridian area. They include a theater that resembles a former opera house now known as the Riley Center. A water table is modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River.