Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian opening March 27

This March 10, 2021 photo shows The "Goodnight Moon" exhibit, at the Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian in Meridian, Mis.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is opening March 27. This culminates years of planning and construction.

Three mothers from Meridian came up with the idea of developing a children’s museum in their city. In 2015, they sought advice from the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. People there challenged them to raise an initial $25,000. The women doubled that in less than a month.

The interior of the Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian in Meridian, Miss., is shown on March 10, 2021.

Construction started in 2019. Some of the museum’s exhibits are inspired by the Meridian area. They include a theater that resembles a former opera house now known as the Riley Center. A water table is modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River.