Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian opening March 27

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This March 10, 2021 photo shows The “Goodnight Moon” exhibit, at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian in Meridian, Mis. The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is opening March 27. This culminates years of planning and construction. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is opening March 27. This culminates years of planning and construction.

Three mothers from Meridian came up with the idea of developing a children’s museum in their city. In 2015, they sought advice from the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson. People there challenged them to raise an initial $25,000. The women doubled that in less than a month.

  • The interior of the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian in Meridian, Miss., is shown on March 10, 2021. The museum opens to the public on March 27. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP)
  • This March 10, 2021 photo shows The “Goodnight Moon” exhibit, at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian in Meridian, Mis. The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is opening March 27. This culminates years of planning and construction. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP)
  • In this March 10, 2021 photo, work continues on the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian in Meridian, Miss., which opens to the public on March 27. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP)
  • A large brain exhibit, is photographed on March 10, 2021 at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian in Meridian, Miss. The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is opening March 27. This culminates years of planning and construction. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP)
  • Liz Wilson, executive director of the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian describes the museum’s theater exhibit on, March 10, 2021, in Meridian, Miss. The museum, which opens to the public on March 27, features, numerous indoor exhibits as well as a 25,000 square foot outdoor exhibit experience. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP)

Construction started in 2019. Some of the museum’s exhibits are inspired by the Meridian area. They include a theater that resembles a former opera house now known as the Riley Center. A water table is modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories