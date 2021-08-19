Mississippi children’s hospital sees highest number of pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, August 19.

Of the confirmed patients, there are 107 adults and 28 children with COVID-19. 74 percent are unvaccinated and only eight percent are fully vaccinated.

All patients listed as not eligible for the vaccine are children under the age of twelve who cannot receive a COVID vaccination. Of the children currently hospitalized, none are vaccinated, including those who are eligible, according to UMMC. This is the highest number of pediatric COVID-19 patients at Children’s of Mississippi since the beginning of the pandemic.

UMMC leaders urge vaccination and consistent masking to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,807 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

To learn more about vaccination and MSDH guidance on COVID-19, click here.

