Mississippi authorities make arrest in 20-mile-road-rage Memorial Day incident that killed a man from Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Mississippi Bureu of Investigations say they’ve made an arrest in a Memorial Day road rage shooting that spanned 20-miles on I-10. According to a news release from the MBI:

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have made an arrest, with the assistance of the D.E.A. Task Force and Hammond Police Department, in connection with Memorial Day weekend road rage shooting incident that took the life of Brandon Box.

The incident happened on Memorial Day at the 51-mile-marker of I-10 westbound. According to the original news release, “The road rage incident lasted for nearly 20 miles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 before an occupant of the suspect vehicle fired multiple rounds into the Dodge Ram, one of those rounds struck the driver.”

Authorities have not release the name of the suspect. A news conference is scheduled Monday in Biloxi.

