Mississippi authorities looking for vehicle involved in 20-mile road rage incident that left one man dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a person involved in a road rage incident that lasted for almost 20 miles along I-10 in Jackson County and left a man dead.

On May 25, 2020, at about 4:30 p.m., The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a call of a shooting on Interstate 10 westbound near the 51-mile marker in Jackson County, claiming the life of one man.

After conducting on scene interviews, it appeared a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pulling an enclosed trailer was involved in a road rage incident with a suspect vehicle bearing Louisiana license plates. The road rage incident lasted for nearly 20 miles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 before an occupant of the suspect vehicle fired multiple rounds into the Dodge Ram, one of those rounds struck the driver.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Ocean Springs Hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained by a single gunshot wound. The suspect vehicle continued west on Interstate 10.

If you have any information about this incident please contact The Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 228-396-7400 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, at 1-877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in this crime.

This incident is still under investigation, we will update with more information as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES