GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will release 11 endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles on Friday, March 4.

The turtles will be released on the beach in front of Edgewater Mall on U.S. Highway 90 in Biloxi at 4:30 p.m.

The Kemp’s ridleys were sent to Mississippi Aquarium by New England Aquarium in late 2021. The turtles were cold-stunned and spent several months receiving treatments and rehabilitating at Mississippi Aquarium.

The Kemp’s ridleys being released on Friday have all cleared the required medical protocols for release into the Mississippi Sound.