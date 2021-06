GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Aquarium will host a special Fourth of July celebration. “Ales at the Sails” will be on Sunday, July 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The after-hours event will feature craft beer, canned cocktails, live music and kids’ activities. Attendees will be able to see the City of Gulfport’s firework display from the front lawn of the aquarium.

Tickets are limited for the event, and all tickets include admission to the aquarium. Click here to purchase a ticket.