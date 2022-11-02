NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Texas teacher who went missing back in September, has been found safe in New Orleans.

Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).

Reynolds reportedly went missing on Sept. 22, after telling her husband she was going out to lunch close to their home. Instead, officers say, she drove to New Orleans and parked her car and walked away leaving her keys, purse, and phone behind.

Reynold has since been reunited with her family. Neither the Brazorian County Sheriff’s Office or the family has released a statement or further information.