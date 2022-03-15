UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnson has been located safe.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Felicia R. Johnson. Johnson was last seen by family members on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

She is described as a Black female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing 280 pounds. She is believed to be traveling in a new silver/gray colored Kia Rio.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Johnson, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.