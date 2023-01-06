BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The vehicle of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November has been seen in Breaux Bridge, but the whereabouts of the woman remain unknown.

Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu, according to New Orleans Police.

Police confirmed Thursday that the Malibu was tracked by a highway license plate reader on I-10 westbound in Breaux Bridge headed toward the Lafayette area.

The car has not been detected since.

Davis is a Black woman who is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

(NOPD)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact NOLA Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

A previous version of this story erroneously reported that the car had been found in Breaux Bridge.