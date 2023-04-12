YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A man missing for a week has been found dead, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, Mohamed Nabil Qasem was last seen on April 5, driving his 2020 Toyota Tundra within the city limits of Youngsville.

On April 6, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) located Qasem’s Truck abandoned at LeBlanc Elementary School on La. Hwy. 338 in Vermilion Parish.

VPSO deputies determined the last known whereabouts of Qasem’s cellphone. With the assistance of JBI Helicopter Services, the VPSO conducted several ground and aerial grid searches of the area of the last known cellphone location.

On April 10, deputies found human remains that were identified to be Qasem’s.

Police said the body was stuck in a down drain in a sugarcane field north of La. 338. Qasem’s body was released to the Vermilion Parish morgue.

No foul play is suspected but the investigation is ongoing.