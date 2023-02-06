UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for an autopsy.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Theresa Jones was last seen in the very early morning hours Thursday February 2nd leaving her home.

Theresa’s daughter, Ashley Deese, told KTVE the family is looking for any possible tips or any piece of information which may help in this search.

“If anyone knows anywhere she could be, if you’ve seen her, if you want to remain anonymous that’s fine. Just please contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Theresa Jones has been missing for two days. Jones was caught on video leaving her home in the Evergreen community in the town of Bernice.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas. Her daughter Ashley told KTVE her mom left the house without her belongings.

“She left here with nothing. No cellphones, her car is still here. All of her medicine is here. Her wallet. We don’t notice any clothes being missing.”

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says deputies are gathering information as they continue to conduct their investigation.

“As of this afternoon, we were able to get a tracking dog in the area. Our deputies are out there now trying to locate her.”

Deese says the dog was able to pick up Jones’ scent in several different locations.

“From this side of the house all the way to Evergreen and then towards the state park it got stronger and then onto the highway.”

She says the family got a tip about Theresa walking on Highway 2 later that afternoon.

“That is how we know it had to be her. But who picked her up, was it the relative or a passerby?”

Deese says her mom’s brother texted her mom that wednesday morning when she left the house. She says he denies any involvement.

“His story and technology don’t line up.”

“We have been in contact with her brother, but haven’t gathered a whole lot of information. He hasn’t had a lot to say, but at this point in time we don’t suspect any foul play.”

Ashley also says her mom suffers from a medical condition.

Sheriff Gates says a Lincoln Parish tracking dog is also assisting with the search in efforts to locate Theresa Jones.

If you have any information on Jones whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)368-3124.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 56-year-old Theresa Dawn Jones. Jones is described as a white female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing approximately 163 pounds. According to authorities, she was last seen on February 2, 2023, at her residence in the Evergreen Community of Bernice.

This is a photo of (left) Ashley Deese and her grandmother (right) Theresa Jones of Bernice, La.. Jones is considered a missing person and was last seen in Union Parish on Feb. 2, 2023.

She had on pink pajamas and left her cell phone and vehicle behind, and normally wears eyeglasses. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact authorities at (318) 368-3124.