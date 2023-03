BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says the body of a missing Georgia man was found on Scenic Highway early Monday morning.

According to police, Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

His body was reportedly found around 3:34 a.m. Police said the cause of his death is unknown pending autopsy results.

An investigation is ongoing.