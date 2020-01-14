Missing Florida child alert issued for two missing 7-year-old Florida girls

(WFLA) – A Missing Child Alert been issued out of Chipley, Florida for two missing 7-year-olds.

According to the FDLE, Brylee Pate and Braylen Pate were last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Finch Circle in Chipley.

The girls may be in the custody of 39-year-old Vanessa Cotromano.

Brylee and Braylen Pate are both described as 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cotromano is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The three may be traveling in a 2020, blue Nissan Altima, FL tag number GIDV22.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or 911.

