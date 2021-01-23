Missing child reported in Duval County Florida

by: WKRG Staff

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert early Saturday morning for a missing four-month-old child and a 30-year-old woman.

According to the alert: “A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Yisrael Toler, last seen in the area of the 1400 Block of W 32nd Street in Jacksonville. The child may be in the company of Evelyne Franzua. They may be traveling in a 2011, silver Nissan Altima, FL tag number NNWZ24.” Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or local law enforcement.

