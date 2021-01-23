Missing child reported in Duval County Florida

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- Hollywood and Harley Davidsons making a splash on the Gulf Coast as big-time movie makers and bikers teamed up for a movie filmed in Fairhope. Just about this time last year, the Biker Dad Blog broke one of the most-read stories of the entire year on WKRG.com. A big-time Hollywood production was looking for bikers to be part of a movie filmed in Fairhope. The story was shared about 100,000 times on the Biker Dad Facebook page and blew up the inboxes of movie producers. Some of my biker friends and I even made this video to try and get cast in "The Map of Tiny Perfect Things."

We just learned this week that the movie will finally be released on Feb. 12, delayed because of COVID-19. I actually did get a part in the movie as a book clerk instead of a biker. I guess I wasn't cool enough to play the Biker. You can see the movie on Amazon Prime next month.