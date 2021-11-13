Missing child out of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a child out of Jacksonville, Fla.

Curtis Hill III was last seen in the 11450 block of Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville.

Hill was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a gaming controller symbol on them.

Hill may be in the company of Kimberly Williams.

Williams was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark pants and black sandals. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig and could be seen with a small purse with a rainbow on it.

If you have seen Hill or Williams call Jacksonville Sheriff’s at 904-630-0500.

