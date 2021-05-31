UPDATE: Missing child alert canceled from Duval County Florida; found dead

UPDATE(5/31/21 9:56 PM) — The missing child alert for Gavin Douyon has been canceled. Douyon was found dead.

ORIGINAL STORY
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Child Alert has come from Duval County, Florida.

4-year-old Gavin Douyon was last seen in Jacksonville, Florida. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with Polo written on it and dark blue shorts. Douyon has a thick afro and was last seen barefoot.

If anyone knows any information on Douyon’s whereabouts please contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

