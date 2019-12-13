Missing Child Alert issued for Florida 8-month-old

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for 8-month-old Bella Giorgi.

Bella was last seen in the area of the 20000 block of Ardore Lane in Estero, last seen wearing a white onesie with blue flowers. She may be in the Hialeah, Florida area, the FDLE reports.

The FDLE says Bella is in the company of Stephanie Giorgi. They may be traveling in a 2015 white Chrysler 200, with Florida tag number NEVF48.

If you know where Bella is, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.

