Missing child alert issued for Childersburg teenage girl

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert early Saturday morning for a 15-year-old girl from Childersburg. According to the alert Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick was last seen at 10:30 Friday night in Childersburg.

She is a black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white T-shirt, and a gray jacket. The release says McCormick was seen getting into a white and gray vehicle with faded/rusty paint on the passenger side. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact ALEA or the Childersburg Police Department.