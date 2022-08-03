TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 6-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Myers, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Zainab Hassan, who authorities described as a 6-year-old girl, standing 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the area near the intersection of Fowler Street and Market Street in Fort Myers.w

Zainab was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings with butterflies. Authorities said she has a scar on her left eyebrow.

The child may be in the company of Yassir Hassan, who stand approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes. The child may also be with Tammi Gilbert, who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Zainab’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.