UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old in Florida found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Addison Terry has been found safe.

Original story

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Addison Terry, 11, was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Patania Way in Jacksonville, Florida.

Terry is 5 feet 2 inches, 107 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Jade Seidel

Law enforcement believe she may be in the company of 16-year-old Jade Seidel. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt.

Terry may be traveling to Clay County, Florida.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Terry, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.