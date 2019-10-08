MISSING CHILD ALERT: Florida deputies searching for missing 15-year-old and her baby

DELTONA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and her 11-month old daughter after detectives said she ran away from home last Monday.

Detectives said Diana Rodriguez, who lives on Normandy Boulevard, is believed to have run away from home Sept. 30, taking her baby, Daniela, with her.

The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez went missing from her family’s home before school started. The family believes she ran away because her phone was recently taken from her.

Diana Rodriguez’s description is below.

  • Brown hair and Brown eyes
  • 4 feet 11 inches
  • 125 pounds

Daniela Rodriguez’s description is below.

  • Brown hair and Brown eyes
  • 2 feet tall
  • 30 pounds

Anyone with any information on Diana and Daniela’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

