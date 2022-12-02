ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old girl overnight.

ZPD let the public know about the missing girl around 3 a.m. and she was found within an hour.

Image courtesy of Zachary Police Department

It all started around 11 p.m. when ZPD was notified about the missing 9-year-old.

No one had seen her since 7 p.m. and a search ensued in the Meadow View Subdivision.

At the time of her disappearance, the missing girl was “wearing a tank top shirt or pink t-shirt,” according to the Zachary Police Department.

Dogs and drones were used during the search for the missing 9-year-old.