ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old girl overnight.
ZPD let the public know about the missing girl around 3 a.m. and she was found within an hour.
It all started around 11 p.m. when ZPD was notified about the missing 9-year-old.
No one had seen her since 7 p.m. and a search ensued in the Meadow View Subdivision.
At the time of her disappearance, the missing girl was “wearing a tank top shirt or pink t-shirt,” according to the Zachary Police Department.
Dogs and drones were used during the search for the missing 9-year-old.
