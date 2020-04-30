Miss. Gov. seeks legal protection for businesses reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

State / Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will ask state lawmakers to provide legal protection for businesses that might be sued if they reopen and customers or employees become ill with COVID-19. The Republican governor says Wednesday that he does not think he can provide liability protection by executive order. He says he will ask legislators to do so when they return to the Capitol in mid-May.

Reeves also says he hopes businesses will work with their medically vulnerable employees who have concerns about returning to their jobs. The Health Department says Mississippi has at least 6,569 confirmed cases and 250 deaths from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories