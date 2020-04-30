Miss. Gov. seeks legal protection for businesses reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will ask state lawmakers to provide legal protection for businesses that might be sued if they reopen and customers or employees become ill with COVID-19. The Republican governor says Wednesday that he does not think he can provide liability protection by executive order. He says he will ask legislators to do so when they return to the Capitol in mid-May.

Reeves also says he hopes businesses will work with their medically vulnerable employees who have concerns about returning to their jobs. The Health Department says Mississippi has at least 6,569 confirmed cases and 250 deaths from the coronavirus.