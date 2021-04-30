Miss. Gov. Reeves lifts all COVID-19 restrictions except masks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1551. The new executive order repeals all prior orders. All indoor and outdoor venue capacity restrictions have been lifted (including for K-12 events).

The order will go into effect at 5:00 PM on April 30th, 2021.

“Getting our kids back in school last August was one of the most important decision of the pandemic and keeping them in the classroom is one of my top priorities,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Even so – our class of 2021 has not been afforded a normal senior year. I want every one of them to attend their graduation and I want everyone in their family to be able to join them!”

A copy of executive order 1551 can be found here.