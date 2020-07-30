Miss. Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return and county-specific orders to combat rising cases of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced he is extending the social distancing measures under the Safe Return and county-specific executive orders until Aug. 17 to continue combating the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.

“We are throwing everything that we can at the hospital crisis in our state, and we are going to continue working to ensure the integrity of our health care system,” Reeves said during Thursday’s press briefing. “I want to underscore again: even if you do not personally fear Coronavirus, the overwhelming of the system affects everybody. If you get in a car wreck, you don’t want to be treated in a tent, like we saw in other parts of the country. You want to get the best possible care.”

Reeves also announced eight additional Mississippi counties had reached the hotspot threshold set by state health experts. Under Executive Order No. 1515, the following counties have been added to the county-specific executive orders with tighter social distancing measures going into effect on Monday, Aug. 3, to help limit transmission: Carroll, Coahoma, Jones, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Pontotoc counties.

Reeves made the announcements at Thursday’s press briefing, which you can view on Facebook here.

You can view the text versions of the new executive orders here: Executive Order No. 1514, Executive Order No. 1515. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

